People

Let’s all fight back against workplace inequity

On International Women’s Day, Lucy Cohen shares a frightening personal story that highlights how inequitable life still is for women, even strong...

by
Let’s all fight back against workplace inequity | accountingweb
Accounting software

QuickBooks to roll out tax, payroll and PM tools

by
Any Answers comment Icon 5
Intuit QuickBooks UK general manager Jolawn Victor onstage at QuickBooks Connect London 2023
Personal tax

Accountants implicated in ‘careless’ EIS tax case

by
Any Answers comment Icon 2
EIS tax case hangs on uncompleted HMRC forms
Finance & strategy

Remuneration planning: Focus on the road ahead

by
Any Answers comment Icon 2
Remuneration Planning-What’s my new number? | accountingweb
Practice strategy

Winners in the new sustainable economy

by
Any Answers comment Icon 2
Sustainble green building
Personal tax

Any Answers Answered: Reporting underpaid tax

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
Yellow question mark on a background of black signs
Practice strategy

The great escape: Are you ready to sell up?

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
for sale sign
Accounting software

BrightPay unveils new cloud payroll product

by
Any Answers comment Icon 7
A screenshot of BrightPay's cloud software
Practice strategy

Is time running out for timesheets?

by
Any Answers comment Icon 19
Time running out for timesheets | accountingweb
Personal tax

CGT 60-day reporting paper forms now online

by
Any Answers comment Icon 13
CGT: Can now download 60-day reporting form | accountingweb
Personal tax

Time is running out to mind the NIC gap

by
Any Answers comment Icon 5
NIC: Check record now as gap filling restricted from April | accountingweb
Tech pulse

Accountech Bytes: Agent logins, ChatGPT pushback

by
Tom's AccounTech Bytes
Business tax

Tribunal orders £54,030 tax bill for diner owner

by
Any Answers comment Icon 28
PLN: taxpayer lied to accountants and HMRC | accountingweb
HMRC & policy

Podcast: Sport, HMRC and QuickBooks Connect

aweb
Read more news and comment

Entries are open for International Firm of the Year 2023

Are you a progressive firm actively supporting UK-based clients doing business in overseas markets or working with international businesses that are investing or growing into the UK? 

Start your Awards entry today
img

Watch the best of AccountingWEB Live

All episodes
Any Answers Live

Filing requirements to change for small companies

The filing requirements for micro-entities and small companies could soon be changing. Under the Companies House reforms, all small companies,...

AnyAns_ep2_V02 Filing requirements to change for small companies
Accounting Excellence Talks

AE Awards 2023: Introducing our Pride Awards

Accounting Excellence Awards is back for 2023! As well as a brand new team, a new venue, a new date, a new logo and new partners, we also have some...

AETalks_ep2 AE Awards 2023: Introducing our Pride Awards
The Bookkeeping Show

Can bookkeeping businesses make themselves..

Join us for The Bookkeeping Show, our live interactive panel show dedicated to our growing bookkeeping community. Featuring AccountingWEB's Editor-in...

BKSHow_ep1V04 Can bookkeeping businesses make themselves..
Practice Excellence

Tax Season Survival Guide

Tax season in the US is just beginning "for real" and due to no fault of their own, many tax pros find themselves entering their busiest season with...

PE_ep1_V4 Tax Season Survival Guide
Accounting Excellence Talks

AE Awards 2023: Live Preview Event

Accounting Excellence Awards is back for 2023! Brought to you in association with Intuit QuickBooks, we have a brand new team, a new venue, a new...

AETalks_1002 AE Awards 2023: Live Preview Event
Tech Pulse

Tech Pulse 2023: How are accountants using ChatGPT

Join us for Tech Pulse, our live interactive news show lifting the lid on the latest in accounting tech to optimise business and integration. Hosted...

TechPulse_ep1 Tech Pulse 2023: How are accountants using ChatGPT
Tax Talk

MTD – Update and the way forward

Join us for Tax Talk, our live interactive chat show hosted by the UK's leading tax expert Rebecca Benneyworth. Each episode our host Rebecca...

TaxTalk_ep 1 MTD – Update and the way forward
Any Answers Live

Any Answers: What would you do differently

With the clock striking midnight on 31 January, another year of busy season is in the history books. Except for a few waifs and strays to mop up,...

AA_ep1_title Any Answers: What would you do differently

Industry insights

Read more Industry insights
Bright

Who run the world? Girls!

Today marks International Women’s Day and to celebrate, we’re looking at extraordinary women who are shattering that glass ceiling and helping to...

Bright mono logo
FreeAgent

5 side hustles for accountants and bookkeepers

freeagent-mono-logo
Capium

Women in Accounting Today... What's it like?

capium-logo-mono
The R&D Community

How to work constructively with an R&D consultant

Randd_mono_logo
Xero

The five biggest hurdles hindering accountants

xero-logo-mono
Qwil Messenger

Hancock WhatsApp leak…a wake up call?

Qwil Messenger white logo
PaperLess Europe Ltd.

How're Sage users coping increasing invoice number

paperless-logo-mono
Kefron

How to Automate Supplier Statement Reconciliations

kefron-logo-mono
BrightPay

Work from anywhere: Payroll in the cloud

brightpay-logo-mono

Latest Any Answers

View all Any Answers
View all Any Answers posts

Featured blog posts

Read more blog posts
People

Let’s all fight back against workplace inequity

On International Women’s Day, Lucy Cohen shares a frightening personal story that highlights how inequitable life still is for women, even strong...

by
Let’s all fight back against workplace inequity | accountingweb
European Union

Services & Place of Supply for VAT

Many readers will have heard of the long series of Tax Tribunal and Higher Court decisions concerning where a supply consists of a number of...

by
Blog image, notepad with pen
Practice strategy

Is time running out for timesheets?

For generations, we have been slaves to our timesheets. Is all that about to come to an end?

by
Any Answers comment Icon 19
Time running out for timesheets | accountingweb
Tech pulse

Gen Z fights back against expense reclaims

Young office workers are avoiding activities that involve spending their own cash in a work capacity, citing long reimbursement times.

by
Any Answers comment Icon 6
Woman opening an empty wallet.

Featured Hubs

Want a deeper dive on a particular topic? Our hubs collate articles, interviews, podcasts, papers and reports on the topics you need to know about in accountancy and practice management.
Personal tax
Sponsored

Product Showcase: BTCSoftware

Welcome to this AccountingWEB product showcase, where we answer some of the most frequently asked questions about key tools and features from the...

By
BTCSoftware
btcsoftware
Accounting software

Accounting software user insight

Have your say in our latest software survey. Give us just 10 mins of your time! We regularly survey our community to provide readers with insights...

By
AccountingWEB
img
HMRC & policy

MTD - latest updates

Intuit MTD hub
Personal tax
Sponsored

Product Showcase: SmartVault

SmartVault
Business tax
Sponsored

Product Showcase: Nomisma

Nomisma
General practice
Sponsored

Pride month

Pride

Hot topic

See more hot topics

Making tax digital

Making Tax Digital (MTD) is a UK government initiative to digitise the tax system. April 2022 saw the extension of MTD for VAT and April 2026 will see the implementation of MTD for income tax self assessment (MTD for ITSA) for landlords or the self-employed with turnover of at least £50,000.

Read more Making tax digital
Guide
Sponsored

How to prepare your clients for Making Tax Digital

PWEB_MTDGuide_Thumbnail
Practice strategy

How digitalisation can help your clients

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
How digitalisation can help your clients through a recession | Xero | Image of a business owner dealing with paperwork
Morph
2 likes
1378 views

HMRC making false statements

avatar
0 likes
908 views

Change of basis period - go now?

Accounting software

Dext CEO Sabby Gill on MTD, pricing and the future

HMRC & policy

ICAEW slams HMRC’s poor performance

by
Any Answers comment Icon 9
BTCSoftware

We asked AI to predict the Spring Budget 2023

HMRC & policy

A new regulator won’t help the tax profession

by
Any Answers comment Icon 20

Tax

See more Tax
Tax Talk

Payroll – end of year and new year

Join us for Tax Talk, our live interactive chat show hosted by the UK's leading tax expert Rebecca Benneyworth. Each episode our host Rebecca...

TaxTalk_Ep02_V01 Payroll – end of year and new year
Personal tax

Accountants implicated in ‘careless’ EIS tax case

by
Any Answers comment Icon 2
EIS tax case hangs on uncompleted HMRC forms
Personal tax

Any Answers Answered: Reporting underpaid tax

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
Yellow question mark on a background of black signs
Other
Sponsored

PracticeWeb’s Spring Budget report

PracticeWeb - Spring Budget Report New
Personal tax

Time is running out to mind the NIC gap

by
Any Answers comment Icon 5
NIC: Check record now as gap filling restricted from April | accountingweb
Personal tax

CGT 60-day reporting paper forms now online

by
Any Answers comment Icon 13
CGT: Can now download 60-day reporting form | accountingweb
HMRC & policy

Podcast: Sport, HMRC and QuickBooks Connect

aweb
Business tax

Tribunal orders £54,030 tax bill for diner owner

by
Any Answers comment Icon 29
PLN: taxpayer lied to accountants and HMRC | accountingweb
HMRC & policy

OTS makes last stand in Treasury Committee meeting

by
Any Answers comment Icon 5
HM treasury

Practice

See more Practice
People

Let’s all fight back against workplace inequity

On International Women’s Day, Lucy Cohen shares a frightening personal story that highlights how inequitable life still is for women, even strong...

by
Let’s all fight back against workplace inequity | accountingweb
Practice strategy

Winners in the new sustainable economy

by
Any Answers comment Icon 2
Sustainble green building
Practice strategy

The great escape: Are you ready to sell up?

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
for sale sign
Practice strategy

Is time running out for timesheets?

by
Any Answers comment Icon 19
Time running out for timesheets | accountingweb
Practice strategy

How digitalisation can help your clients

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
How digitalisation can help your clients through a recession | Xero | Image of a business owner dealing with paperwork
Practice Excellence

Tax Season Survival Guide

PE_ep1_V4 Tax Season Survival Guide
People

Digital ID scheme will face many hurdles

by
Any Answers comment Icon 6
Reform required for digital IDs to be effective | accountingweb
People

How to grow your most valuable asset: Your team

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
Upskill your people to deliver advisory services more effectively
Accounting Excellence Talks

AE Awards 2023: Introducing our Pride Awards

AETalks_ep2 AE Awards 2023: Introducing our Pride Awards

Business

See more Business
Finance & strategy

Remuneration planning: Focus on the road ahead

Clients used to remuneration planning within the basic rate tax band are now subject to a highly inflationary environment, the worst in 40 years.

by
Any Answers comment Icon 2
Remuneration Planning-What’s my new number? | accountingweb
Any Answers Live

Filing requirements to change for small companies

AnyAns_ep2_V02 Filing requirements to change for small companies
Finance & strategy

Finance departments need to understand marketing

by
Any Answers comment Icon 2
Why finance departments need to understand marketing | accountingweb
Finance & strategy

How CFOs are tackling the finance skills shortage

by
Any Answers comment Icon 1
boardroom challenges: Responding to the skills shortage | accountingweb
Financial reporting

Filing options for small companies up for change

by
Any Answers comment Icon 44
Filing options for small companies up for change | accountingweb
Finance & strategy

China asks state firms to phase out Big Four

by
Any Answers comment Icon 3
ccp
Finance & strategy

One billion reasons to get an audit right

by
Any Answers comment Icon 11
A man in a business suit tries to avoid a selection of animal traps
Finance & strategy

Minimum wage rise adds to business burdens

by
Any Answers comment Icon 11
A cartoon business person carrying a large round weight on their back
Financial reporting

KPMG settles £1.3bn Carillion creditor claim

by
Any Answers comment Icon 7
KPMG UK HQ in Canary Wharf, London

Tech

See more Tech
Accounting software

QuickBooks to roll out tax, payroll and PM tools

Intuit QuickBooks used its first UK conference in four years to announce a wave of releases intended to win over UK accountants.

by
Any Answers comment Icon 5
Intuit QuickBooks UK general manager Jolawn Victor onstage at QuickBooks Connect London 2023
Accounting software

BrightPay unveils new cloud payroll product

by
Any Answers comment Icon 8
A screenshot of BrightPay's cloud software
Tech pulse

Accountech Bytes: Agent logins, ChatGPT pushback

by
Tom's AccounTech Bytes
Tech pulse

Gen Z fights back against expense reclaims

by
Any Answers comment Icon 6
Woman opening an empty wallet.
Tech pulse

Should accountants be using ChatGPT at all?

by
Any Answers comment Icon 5
Close-up of of the icon of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot app logo on a cellphone screen
Tech pulse

HMRC: 58% of agents log in to client accounts

by
Any Answers comment Icon 39
A screenshot of a generic login form
Tech pulse

Accountech Bytes: Data, Dext, and debit tattoos

by
Tom's AccounTech Bytes
Tech pulse

SMEs lean on accountants for data protection help

by
Any Answers comment Icon 14
Binary figures and locks digitally rendered on raised computer keys
Accounting software

Dext CEO Sabby Gill on MTD, pricing and the future

no accounting for tech